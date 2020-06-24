BlackRock
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing
Larry Fink has unveiled a raft of actions to integrate sustainability into BlackRock's investment offering, with ESG set to be assessed with the 'same rigour' as liquidity and credit risk
BlackRock goes green? Investment giant joins Climate Action 100+
Move comes just a month after the firm was accused of being 'full of greenwash' by former US Vice President Al Gore
BlackRock launches its first circular economy fund, teams up with Ellen MacArthur Foundation
World's largest asset manager promises to work with Ellen MacArthur Foundation to explore how investment flows can drive circular economy
BlackRock under renewed pressure to support climate action
'The world's leading investor in climate destruction can no longer evade responsibility'
'The rules of the game have changed': Is oil demand about to plateau or peak?
Investment arm of Legal & General releases new research highlighting growing urgency of policy action to limit warming to 'well within' 2C
'Get ahead of these risks': BlackRock issues climate risk warning to investors
Asset management giant warns investors are vastly underestimating risks posed by climate change impacts today 'not just years in the future'
BlackRock's Fink urges firms to 'act with purpose' in 'fragile' world
'Purpose is not a mere tagline or marketing campaign', insists BlackRock boss
BlackRock targeted in divestment hoax
Hoax letter purporting to be from BlackRock CEO Larry Fink had promised to take much harder line on companies involved in fossil fuels
ESG screening boosts stock market performance, research finds
Assessing companies using environmental social governance criteria can positively impact investment returns, asset manager Amundi finds
'Game-changer': World Bank unveils multi-billion dollar battery storage investment drive
Climate finance boost for developing nations also sees BlackRock partner with France, Germany, and philanthropic foundations to scale up renewables
Environmental campaign targets BlackRock amid claims of 'climate destruction'
Group calls out Larry Fink for failing to 'walk the talk'
Reports: Pope to gather top oil execs and investors for climate change summit
BP, BlackRock, Equinor and ExxonMobil expected to attend Vatican this week to discuss climate change
Why Larry Fink isn't waiting on Washington
Patrick Doherty explains how the BlackRock bosses calls for businesses to explain their purpose could prove transformational
'A new model for corporate governance': BlackRock boss calls on all firms to set out social and environmental strategy
In a landmark letter chief executive at the world's largest asset manager warns firms can only fulfil their potential if they have a 'sense of purpose'
Vanguard Group backs climate disclosure in voting U-turn
Asset manager breaks with tradition, revealing proxy voting records backing climate disclosure and promising to take more public positions on climate risk in the future
Lightsource and BlackRock announce £1bn solar acquisition spree
Solar developer and asset management giant plan to consolidate secondary UK solar market by targeting 1GW of installed capacity acquisitions over the next three years
BlackRock's UK renewables fund tops £1.1bn mark
Investment giant announces that its Renewable Income Fund has become the largest in the UK after a third successful fund-raising round
Green Bond index market heats up with BlackRock launch
BlackRock launches its own Green Bond Index Fund, as Shenzen Stock Exchange partners with academics and Luxembourg Stock Exchange to form new Chinese Green Bond index series
Why corporate climate risk blindness is running out of road
As the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, reveals how it plans to crank up pressure on listed firms, the era of ignoring climate risks is coming to an end