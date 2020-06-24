blackout
Learning from the August 9 power cut: Can demand response now provide higher levels of dependability than nuclear?
The August 9 power cut has clearly shown that demand response has already helped the system to recover quickly and cheaply, argues Tim Rotheray of the Association for Decentralised Energy
'Extremely rare and unexpected': Lightning strike triggered blackout, says National Grid
Ofgem launches investigation into power cuts following release of initial report from National Grid revealing lightning strike played key role in sparking blackout
A 15 minute power outage, a nightmare for business
Even the briefest power interruption can have a costly impact on businesses - Alan Barlow, Director of UK and Ireland for Centrica Business Solutions, discusses what lessons can be learnt from the UK's recent major power cut