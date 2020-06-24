bioenergy
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
IPCC on diets, land use and climate change: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green businesses, policymakers, experts and campaigners on the IPCC's stirring report on how land use is affecting the climate
Plans confirmed for UK industrial CCU plant: Has carbon capture's time finally come?
Government hands out £26m in carbon capture funding, including to Tata Chemicals which plans to get the UK's first industrial scale facility running by 2021
C-Capture secures £3.5m backing from BP, Drax and IP Group
UK carbon removal specialist's fundraise will help it further develop chemical-based system to remove CO2 from power plants, steel works, and cement factories
REA to review UK bioenergy's 'long-term potential in low carbon energy mix'
Renewable Energy Association to assess potential role for bioenergy - including biomass, green gas and energy from waste - in meeting UK climate targets
Supergen: Funding confirmed for UK clean energy R&D hubs
Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council announces £16m investment in three Supergen Energy Hubs and Solar Network
Could bioenergy crops offer British farmers a post-Brexit boost?
ETI report argues investing in second generation bioenergy crops could cut emissions and aid rural job creation