Biodiesel
Neste CEO Peter Vanacker: 'We are not an oil refining company anymore'
CEO at the world's largest renewable diesel supplier speaks to BusinessGreen about shipping, aviation, trucks, and turning waste plastic into fuel
REA to review UK bioenergy's 'long-term potential in low carbon energy mix'
Renewable Energy Association to assess potential role for bioenergy - including biomass, green gas and energy from waste - in meeting UK climate targets
Waste plastic as a fuel? Neste, ReNew and Licella launch joint effort
Three companies team up to develop waste plastics as a raw material for making fuels, chemicals and new plastics
Government urged to boost green fuel sector as biofuel use stagnates
New data from BEIS suggests proportion of biofuel in petrol and diesel has barely shifted since 2014, prompting calls for urgent government action
It's all about the waste: Use food scraps over crops for climate friendly biofuels, say experts
Biofuels made with genuine waste products are needed to cut carbon emissions, new government-commissioned report finds
What the RTFO happens next?
The Clean Growth Plan and Air Quality Plan may command headlines, but as Clare Wenner argues clarity is also needed on the future of the UK's Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation
Are waste-based biofuels ready for take off?
Green Fuels makes biofuels from waste oils - and it's planning to take its invention to the skies
Caffè Nero teams up with bio-bean and First Mile to turn waste coffee into fuel
Partnership is transforming coffee giant's waste coffee grounds into renewable fuel
EVs may be in the fast lane, but the government needs to accelerate renewable fuel progress
REA's Dr Nina Skorupska welcomes the government's recent investment in green vehicles, but warns more must be done to deliver much needed progress on aviation and biofuels
Biofuel battles loom as government launches green fuel proposals
Department for Transport emphasises future role of waste-based and advanced biofuels and but draws criticism for capping supply of crop-based biofuels
Perfect is the enemy of the good
The REA's Dr Nina Skorupska argues much of the criticism of biomass energy is failing to engage with the reality of the industry
CORSIA: The race to crack low-carbon flying is on
New analysis from S&P suggests airlines could be in line for 'significant added costs' over the long term if decarbonisation plans fail to take off
Green Lunch with... Novozymes' Peder Holk Nielsen
BusinessGreen joins the Novozymes chief executive at Grain Store in London's King's Cross to talk biofuel, food security, and sustainability while sampling some 'veg-centric' dining
BEIS energy update: Coal power nears rock bottom
Latest round of government energy stats shows solar and biomass on the rise and coal production and generation slumping to record lows
New Renault ZOE aims to beat 'range anxiety' with 250-mile driving range
Carmaker claims new model has the longest driving range of any mainstream electric car and will break down 'psychological barriers' to EV adoption
Total partners with Ecoslops to build oil recycling plant in Marseilles
Oil recycling plant earmarked for development on site where Total also plans to build its first biorefinery
JetBlue clears runway for 10-year aviation biofuel deal
US airline announces it has inked long term biofuel deal with SG Preston, delivering one of the largest renewable jet fuel deals in aviation history
Steel emissions could power low-carbon flight, claims Virgin Atlantic
Airline develops world's first jet fuel made with waste industrial gases from steel mills
Solar surge helps UK set fresh renewables generation record
New BEIS statistics show new renewables delivered over a quarter of UK electricity from January and March this year
Ten ways to shift the sustainable transport sector up a gear
IRENA working group sets out new plan for greening the global transport sector
Nissan unveils futuristic BladeGlider e-sports car prototype
Carmaker reveals working prototype of all-electric three-seater sports vehicle
Five surprising discoveries that could help make air travel greener
From bug-phobic paint to shape-shifting planes, the latest environment report from the UN's official aviation authority is packed with inventive ideas to cut the environmental footprint of air travel
Greener flying could land aviation industry with $60bn a year bill
UN aviation group says replacement of traditional jet fuel with sustainable alternatives is possible by 2050, but would cost billions and have major impact on global biofuel resources
Renewables investment falls after 2015 record
BNEF statistics show clean energy investment has slumped in the first half of 2016