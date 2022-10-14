BHP Ventures

US green steel innovator Electra scores $85m backing

Technology

Amazon and Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures among investors in firm, which claims its green steel process is also cheaper than conventional fossil fuelled systems

clock 14 October 2022 • 3 min read
