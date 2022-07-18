best before

Food waste: M&S to ditch 'best before' dates on most fresh fruit and veg

Retailer set to start removing 'best before' dates from labels on over 300 fresh produce items nationwide this week in bid to cut down on food waste

clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
