'Giga Berlin': Blow for Brexit Britain as Tesla picks Germany for major battery factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cites Brexit uncertainty as key reason for not choosing to base major new battery manufacturing centre in 'too risky' UK
Spandau Battery: Vattenfall to test using salt to store clean power
Swedish energy giant teams up with SaltX for 10MWh 'salt battery' pilot as part of its plans to renovate Berlin thermal coal facility
Global Briefing: VW to launch electric car sharing scheme in Berlin
