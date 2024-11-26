John Prescott was passionate about ocean protection – he nearly risked his life for it

clock • 6 min read
Credit: Roger Harrabin
Image:

Credit: Roger Harrabin

The former Deputy PM cared deeply about the environment and ocean protection, as he demonstrated on trip to the Maldives for a BBC report on coral bleaching in 1999, recalls journalist Roger Harrabin

He was the antithesis of the stereotype environmentalist - abrasive, domineering, working class, Northern - but John Prescott, who sadly died last week at the age of 86, really cared about the environment....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Global EV market share tops 17 per cent, as petrol and diesel sales stall

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Not just a failure; a betrayal': Anger builds at COP29 climate finance deal

25 November 2024 • 9 min read
03

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

Report: 'Patriotic' heat pumps less reliant on foreign energy than UK boilers

25 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Survey: Most UK business leaders support ban on new oil and gas licenses

25 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Politics

John Prescott was passionate about ocean protection – he even risked his life for it
Politics

John Prescott was passionate about ocean protection – he even risked his life for it

The former Deputy PM was care deeply about the environment and ocean protection, as he demonstrated on trip to the Maldives for a BBC report on coral bleaching in 1999, recalls journalist Roger Harrabin

Roger Harrabin
clock 26 November 2024 • 6 min read
COP29, what just happened?
Politics

COP29, what just happened?

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: COP29

Business Green
clock 25 November 2024 • 1 min read
Global Briefing: Indonesia targets end to fossil fuel power by 2040
Politics

Global Briefing: Indonesia targets end to fossil fuel power by 2040

Plus all the top green business news from around this week, from Mexico's 2050 net zero target to lab grown meat in Hong Kong

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 November 2024 • 7 min read