Brazil unveils ambitious carbon reduction plan ahead of Paris climate talks
Country will cut emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 against a 2005 baseline in latest wave of climate action plans
Green buildings spring up in Asia and Latin America
Report finds huge growth in 'eco-friendly' housing and commercial property in emerging markets such as Pakistan, Mexico and Bangladesh
China's Huawei to supply solar-powered base stations to Bangladesh
Rural mobile coverage to be provided by off-grid telecom towers
Bangladesh launches $29m refinance scheme for renewable energy projects
Central bank to guarantee small-scale loans for solar and biogas projects
Bangladesh receives $130m World Bank loan for rural solar project
Renewable energy scheme to provide power to 300,000 rural households
Bangladesh court threatens to close polluting factories and tanneries
Firms ordered to install effluent treatment plants to combat river pollution