Asia
'A perfect storm for coal': Europe and US drive global dip in coal use
But fuel use set to remain 'broadly stable' over next five years as falling demand in West is offset by surging growth in Asia, according to International Energy Agency
Eni and Mainstream Renewable Power eye joint UK offshore wind bids
Italian oil and gas giant to collaborate with global wind and solar developer on clean energy projects in the UK, as well as Africa and Southeast Asia
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Research: Regional banks have 'historic opportunity' to tackle food security risks
Banks in South East Asia and Latin America urged to upgrade lending policies on seafood, palm oil, cattle and soy to safeguard against risk
How surging mega-cities could pose a major climate challenge for businesses
Investments in the world's fastest growing cities face the biggest risk from climate change, according to analysis by Verisk Maplecroft
Green Investment Group snaps up Conergy solar team
Deal sees Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group acquire pipeline of solar projects across Asia Pacific and take on 88 Conergy employees
Verisk Maplecroft: Rising temperatures set to cool economic growth
Emerging economies set to take a financial hit as rising temperatures raise the risk of overheated workers and electricity blackouts
Asia's first hybrid electric ferry sets sail
If the Cijin Island passenger ferry lives up to expectations, the Taiwanese harbour city of Kaohsiung plans to convert all its ferries from diesel to electric
Asia Investor Group on Climate Change launches with sights set on $7.7tr investment opportunity
New group publishes review of Asian climate finance sector, revealing growing engagement with green investment
Finance crucial for rainforest conservation, say businesses
Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP) and BP among businesses to support new roundtable calling for more co-ordinated efforts to tackle Asian deforestation
South Asia: 1.4 billion people facing 'severe' natural hazard risks
Latest research from Verisk Maplecroft warns 81 per cent of the region's population acutely exposed to natural hazards
APP launches sustainable agroforestry education programme
Leading paper producer plans to support economic development of 500 villages surrounding its supply chain
Surge of Asian projects drives year-on-year clean energy investment jump
More than $75bn was invested in clean energy in the third quarter of this year, according to new figures, putting the sector on track to beat 2014
Myanmar steps up renewables investment with plans for South East Asia's largest solar power plant
Black & Veatch wins contract to deliver 220MW solar farm as Sunlabob bags series of contracts
Jordan reveals wide-ranging plan to curb emissions
Arab kingdom is the first Middle Eastern nation to submit its climate action strategy, outlining plans to boost energy supply as insecurity grows
UN launches new climate finance centre in Thailand
International organisation opens its fifth hub for promoting financing of clean energy projects in developing countries
APP: Zero deforestation policies must evolve
Leading paper producer reveals how its high-profile zero deforestation strategy is seeking to embrace a 'landscape approach'
BusinessGreen Twitter debate - Making zero deforestation a reality
Examining the practical steps that businesses can take to eliminate deforestation from their supply chains
Video: 'By 2020 there may be no more forests left in the world to save'
APP's head of sustainability explains the challenges the company has faced ending deforestation
Asia Pulp and Paper reveals how zero deforestation became a reality
Aida Greenbury of Asia Pulp and Paper explains how bottom line performance and sustainable forests can be combined to help deliver 'a green economy for Indonesia'
Asian economies 'under serious threat' from climate change
Asian Development Bank report warns cost of tackling extreme weather will skyrocket unless emissions can be limited
Green buildings spring up in Asia and Latin America
Report finds huge growth in 'eco-friendly' housing and commercial property in emerging markets such as Pakistan, Mexico and Bangladesh
Asia Climate Partners promises to mobilise green private equity investment
Asian Development Bank, ORIX, and Robeco team up to launch $400m low carbon investment venture
IRENA inks partnership to help boost Asian off-grid renewables investment
International renewables agency teams up with Asian Development Bank to accelerate rollout of cost-effective rural energy projects