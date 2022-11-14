WMO warns economic losses from Asian extreme weather are 'rocketing'

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has today warned that economic losses resulting from extreme weather are rocketing across the Asian continent, as glacier retreat starts to pose a growing threat to water security across large parts of the region.

The UN-backed agency today published the latest edition of its The State of the Climate in Asia report for 2021 on the sidelines of the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. It warned that economic losses from drought, floods, and landslides continued to grow last year, reaching $35.6bn and affecting nearly 50 million people.

The report also set out a worrying scenario for future water stress, detailing how the High Mountain Asia region, which includes the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau, contains the largest volume of ice outside of the polar region, with approximately 100,000 square kilometres of glacier coverage.

"The rate of glacier retreat is accelerating and many glaciers suffered from intense mass losses as the result of exceptionally warm and dry conditions in 2021," the WMO said. "These so-called water towers of the world are vital for freshwater supplies for the most densely populated part of the planet and so glacier retreat has major implications for future generations."

WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said the climate impacts already being experienced across Asia "show just how vital it is to strengthen early warning systems", adding that while the UN Early Warnings for All programme was helping to protect people from more frequent and intense extreme weather "there are major gaps to be filled in Asia".

The report, which was produced jointly with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), was presented as the second week of negotiations at the COP27 Climate Summit got underway, with talks over how to increase funding for climate adaptation measures and Loss and Damage programmes in developing economies set to dominate proceedings.

The report shows how, compared to the average in the past 20 years, economic losses in Asia are on the rise for most types of disasters. Economic damage from drought has increased by 63 per cent and losses from floods have increased by 23 percent, while losses from landslides have increased by 147 percent compared to the 2001-2020 average.

"Given that floods and tropical cyclones in the region account for the highest economic losses, investment in adaptation must be directed towards prioritising anticipatory action and preparedness," said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP. "Notwithstanding the progress in establishing early warning systems, further strengthening is needed as climate change intensifies. Similarly, new infrastructure needs to be made more resilient, alongside improvements in water resources management and dryland agricultural crop production, while nature-based solutions bring durable and wide-ranging benefits."

The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Asia-Pacific Disaster Reports 2021 and 2022 estimate that in Asia, the annual investment in adaptation would need to be highest for China, at $188bn, followed by India at $46b, and Japan at $26.5bn. As a percentage of the country's GDP, the highest cost is estimated for Nepal, at 1.9 per cent, followed by Cambodia at 1.8 per cent, and India at 1.7 per cent.

The report comes as industrialised nations continue to face criticism from developing economies and green groups over their failure to provide more funding for climate adaptation measures and deliver on their previous promise to mobilise $100bn a year of investment from 2020 onwards.