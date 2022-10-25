Arlington Energy

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

Investment

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

UAE-owned green energy giant acquires leading UK battery storage system specialist as it seeks to expand presence in European renewables market

clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

19 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

'Radical reinvention': Lloyds Banking Group vows to stop financing new oil and gas projects

21 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

25 October 2022 • 8 min read
04

Study: Gas crisis triggers $73bn investment in green hydrogen projects

20 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

25 October 2022 • 3 min read