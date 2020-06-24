aquaculture
Meals from methane: BP Ventures invests $30m in green animal feed
BP Ventures has snapped up a stake in Californian company Calysta, whose feedstock protein aims to enhance the sustainability of fish and livestock farming
Carbon capture and feedstock: Drax unveils project to turn CO2 into animal feed
Pilot project from Drax and Deep Branch Biotechnology aims to find sustainable alternatives to soy and fishmeal
Siren call: Firms warned to consider environmental risks before investing in aquaculture
A new report from investor network FAIRR highlights a series of environmental, social, and governance risks associated with the expanding aquaculture industry