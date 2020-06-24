app
Samsung and Bulb take aim at household CO2 with energy monitoring tool
Companies claim new tool will enable householders to monitor their energy use and carbon emissions while on the go from phones or tablets
Hotel giant Accor partners with app to save 13,000 meals from going to waste
Statistics from the Too Good To Go app show 5,761 unique customers in the UK have used the Too Good To Go app to buy food from Accor hotels
Food waste start-up Karma partners with Electrolux after £12m boost
Partnership will help Karma scale its digital marketplace to help restaurants and retailers cut food waste
BMW takes full ownership of DriveNow carsharing service
Transaction wins approval from German and Austrian authorities
Bosch launches mobility arm, snapping up ridesharing app SPLT
Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner tells conference 'connectivity is fundamentally changing how we get from A to B'