Angela Merkel
Merkel deals blow to hopes of bolder EU climate targets
'I'm not particularly happy about these new proposals', says German Chancellor, despite acknowledging escalating climate risks
Green goals: Merkel agrees coalition blueprint with SPD
Deal could revive Germany's 'grand coalition' and retain long term emission targets, but negotiating blueprint remains light on details for future climate strategy
Is Germany's reported climate plan compromise all bad?
BusinessGreen takes a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly in Germany's mooted climate strategy
COP23: Emmanuel Macron warns 'point of no return' for climate impacts has been crossed
French premier pledges to plug US gap in IPCC funding, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers 'common message' in support of Paris Agreement
German election: Merkel looks to Greens to help deliver coalition government
Green Party could prove vital to securing stable government for Chancellor Merkel, after her Christian-Democrats failed to win governing majority in Sunday's election
G20 climate showdown could fall flat over scheduling clash
Merkel intended climate change to be a centrepiece issue of this week's G20 meeting, but reports suggest scheduled meeting between Trump and Putin put it at risk of becoming a side show
Reports: Merkel to challenge Trump on climate change at G20 summit
German Chancellor stresses Paris Agreement focus at next week's meeting in Hamburg and states 'we cannot wait to act until the science has convinced every last doubter'
OECD declares climate action boosts GDP, but is President Trump listening?
Merkel and Musk join global call for US to stick with Paris Agreement, as major new study argues investment in low carbon infrastructure will boost economic growth