Amcor

Delterra teams up with Mars, Amcor, and P&G for plastics pledge

Recycling

Delterra teams up with Mars, Amcor, and P&G for plastics pledge

New partnerships aims to tackle plastic pollution by transforming waste management and recycling systems in Indonesia, Argentina, and Brazil

clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
The move towards a global plastics treaty marks a new chapter in the story of the circular economy

Recycling

The move towards a global plastics treaty marks a new chapter in the story of the circular economy

Much remains to be done, but this year's UN Environment Assembly will go down in history as the moment the world decided to take a stand to address plastic pollution, writes Amcor's David Clark

clock 16 March 2022 • 5 min read
Can a global plastics treaty help tackle the pollution crisis?

Waste

Can a global plastics treaty help tackle the pollution crisis?

With countries set to discuss potential blueprint for a Paris Agreement-style treaty for tackling plastic waste this week, leading experts give their views on what it should look like

clock 25 February 2022 • 13 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read