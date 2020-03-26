Al Gore
'Refusing to see reality': Trump slammed for 'Soviet-style' defence of environmental record
The President wants voters to believe the US boasts world-leading environmental performance, but as climate risks escalate is anyone buying it?
State of the Union 2018: Al Gore rejects Trump's claims he has saved coal
Former US Vice President insists America should lead on clean energy following Trump's State of the Union address which claimed he has 'ended the war on clean coal'
Davos 2018: Your need-to-know green download
BusinessGreen brings you the sustainable business highlights from the annual Davos Summit
Al Gore at Cannes: 'Trump cannot stop the solutions to the climate crisis'
The former US vice-president and environmental activist said there was hope in the fight against climate change - but the world and the US had to act
A week inside Al Gore's climate reality
Kathrin Winkler gets the inside track on the former vice president's latest push to get climate action into the corporate mainstream
Trump revs up green policy roll-back
But could the courts, the business community, and even the President's own team throw up a roadblock?
Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth set for 2017 sequel
Follow up to the seminal climate change documentary will focus on the progress made by clean energy since the original's release a decade ago
Leonardo DiCaprio's Before the Flood covers everything from carbon taxes to melting icecaps, but does its message hit home?
Actor's climate change documentary jumps around in its effort to cover a huge amount of ground, but ultimately hammers home its intended sense of urgency
Al Gore joins Clinton campaign to talk climate action with young voters
Democrats campaign recruits former US vice president in bid to appeal to millenials concerned about climate change
Energy Transitions Commission: Energy supply and productivity hold key to accelerated decarbonisation
In its first tranche of analysis, expert group calls for increased renewables rollout and significant improvements in energy productivity to keep warming under two degrees
The green economy's Christmas 'brand story'
UK Green Building Council's John Alker suggests some key characters for the green economy's festive story
Fossil fuel companies could face fines for causing climate change, warns Hermes
Fund manager says New York Attorney General's case against Exxon Mobil could mark turning point in financial climate risks
Al Gore: Diversify and divest from fossil fuels to avoid climate risks
Former US Vice President accuses some energy companies of misleading investors over climate risks
Al Gore blasts UK government for renewables roll back - speech in full
Former US Vice President and Nobel Prize winner Al Gore declares himself "puzzled" over UK government's green policy u-turns - watch the full speech here
Farron vows Lib Dems will fight green subsidy cuts 'every inch of the way'
New leader Tim Farron says government's renewables rollback is driven by 'dogma and an obsession with short-term cuts' in his keynote speech at Liberal Democrat conference
Does our 'puzzling', Lorax-loving Prime Minister have any interest in securing a climate legacy?
Al Gore poses a crucial question, is David Cameron really willing and able to lead on climate change?
Climate watchdog demands clarification on UK strategy, as Al Gore says he is 'puzzled' by renewables policy rollback
Government's controversial watering down of green policies faces fiercest criticism yet
Al Gore: UK must 'unleash' private sector to deliver low-carbon future
Former US Vice President says UK needs to take a leading role in delivering ambitious Paris deal, as CBI chief warns recent renewable energy subsidy cuts send "worrying signal" to businesses
The Gore and Blood 10-point guide to sustainable investing
BusinessGreen takes a look at the investment principles that shape the approach of the sustainable investing pioneers
Al Gore slams 'mass delusion' fuelling global carbon bubble
Former US Vice President warns valuations for carbon reserves are ‘even more absurd' than thinking that proceeded sub-prime mortgage crash
Al Gore and Pharrell Williams announce Live Earth 2015 at Davos
'Happy' singer appointed creative director of series of concerts designed to mobilise climate action ahead of Paris Summit
Richard Branson failed to deliver on $3bn climate change pledge
New book by Naomi Klein claims that Virgin founder gave less than a tenth of cash promised to develop low carbon fuel
Al Gore: 'Compelling' economic case for ditching coal assets
Former US Vice President says coal's position as a cheap energy source is threatened by falling renewables costs and stricter regulations