Octopus Energy scores $600m backing from Al Gore investment fund

Octopus Energy Group has secured a major $600m injection from Generation Investment Management, the US sustainable investment fund set up by former US vice-president Al Gore, the companies announced yesterday.

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in the fast-growing UK energy supplier, which has seen its valuation shoot up from around $4bn to $4.6bn (£3.36bn) following the deal, for the first time putting it just ahead of major 'Big Six' rivals such as British Gas owner Centrica.

The agreement, which Octopus Energy said had been several months in the making, will see Generation - a $36bn fund - take a 13 per cent stake in the company, with the proceeds used to "turbo boost its mission to drive the renewable energy revolution globally", the energy supplier said.

It comes in addition to a further $55m equity investment announced today from Australia's Origin Energy, which is aimed at enhancing Octopus Energy's smart grid capability, with an ambition to support 100 million energy accounts on the firm's Kraken technology platform by 2027.

"Whilst the UK energy market is currently in a tough state, it's highlighted the need for investment in renewables and technologies to end our reliance on fossil fuels," said Octopus Energy's founder and CEO Greg Jackson.

Having been set up just over five years ago, Octopus Energy Group now manages over £3bn of renewable energy assets, which generate enough power to meet the needs of around 1.5 million homes, in addition to supplying growing numbers of domestic customers across 12 countries.

The company also recently established its independent 'Centre of Net Zero' research facility in London aimed at developing clean technologies and tools to accelerate decarbonisation, in addition to investing £10m to create the UK's first R&D and training centre for heat decarbonisation.

Jackson welcomed Gore's involvement in Octopus Energy, noting that watching the former presidential candidate's recent documentary had helped inspire him and his colleagues.

"Three years ago, the management team of Octopus Energy met to discuss growth plans for our fledgling company," Jackson said. "We watched An Inconvenient Sequel and were inspired to accelerate and expand our mission to make energy greener faster, cheaper, across the globe. Being backed by Generation, co-founded and chaired by Al Gore, enables us to make that dream come true."

In an interview with BusinessGreen last week, Jackson stressed the importance of accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels towards cleaner forms of energy, highlighting the many benefits for both the planet and customers.

Tom Hodges, a partner in Generation Investment Management's long-term equity strategy, said Octopus Energy was "an extremely good fit with Generation's mission of investing over the long-term to support system and climate-positive companies".

"The world is at the early stages of an unprecedented energy transition which is essential to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement," he said. "This can be done in a way that is better for the environment and consumers. Octopus and its software platform Kraken are at the forefront of innovation and helping to create the dynamic and flexible renewable energy system needed. Generation is pleased to partner with Octopus Energy to help build that future."