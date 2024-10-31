Was it Al Gore or Jimmy Carter who lost the first big US battle for the climate?

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

As US voters prepare to cast their votes in what many view as a pivotal election for the climate next week, it's worth casting minds back to the climate consequences of elections past, writes Roger Harrabin

As Donald Trump continues to trivialise soaring emissions and Kamala Harris scrabbles for oil and gas votes in spite of her promises, the US Presidential election next week is seen by some as a final showdown...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

30 October 2024 • 12 min read
02

'Giving with one hand and taking away with the other': Green economy reacts to Labour's first Budget

30 October 2024 • 18 min read
03

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

30 October 2024 • 3 min read
04

Budget: Reeves reforms fiscal rules to unlock green investment surge

30 October 2024 • 9 min read
05

'Invest, invest, invest': An historic Budget, but is it a turning point for the green economy?

30 October 2024 • 5 min read

More on Politics

Reports: Reeves to use first Budget to ramp up UK climate action
Politics

Reports: Reeves to use first Budget to ramp up UK climate action

Chancellor tipped to boost clean energy infrastructure investment and formally instruct the Bank of England to prioritise climate action, as government signals it intends to strengthen UK net zero plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 October 2024 • 4 min read
Starmer touts Budget as chance to 'change long-term trajectory' on economic growth
Politics

Starmer touts Budget as chance to 'change long-term trajectory' on economic growth

But plans to lift national cap on bus fares from £2 to £3 slammed by green groups for potentially encouraging more polluting cars on UK roads

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 October 2024 • 5 min read
Biden administration rushes to spend remaining IRA funds before term ends
Politics

Biden administration rushes to spend remaining IRA funds before term ends

The White House is racing against the clock to distribute all clean energy funding before a new administration takes the reins

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 25 October 2024 • 2 min read