Danone cultivates multinational effort to restore biodiversity
What's at stake: the future of farming
'Insectageddon' and the agri-chemical industry
Molly Scott Cato predicts pressure on the agri-chemical industry will only intensify, as awareness of biodiversity impacts grows
Cargill beefs up pledge to end cocoa deforestation
New Protect Our Planet strategy sets out plan for eliminating deforestation from agri-business giant's cocoa supply chain
Vertical farming: The potential climate benefits may stack up, but is it a distraction?
The world's largest vertical farm is to be built in Dubai backed by $40m investment, but is this the future for agriculture or a distraction from more pressing climate problems?
Government aims to sow 'tech revolution in agriculture' with £90m funding boost
Business Secretary Greg Clark announces backing for UK agri-food innovation in robotics, AI and data science to boost farming supply chain resilience and productivity
BusinessGreen Insight Report: Tackling livestock emissions
New report explores the exciting new market for feeds capable of slashing agricultural emissions
Market for methane-cutting livestock feed heats up, BusinessGreen report finds
BusinessGreen Insight Report investigates developing market for farm animal feed additives that can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Innovation on a plate: What the green economy can learn from Silicon Valley's 'future food' fixation
BusinessGreen unpacks some of the ingredients that go into a winning start-up strategy
EU greenlights Dow-DuPont mega-merger raising food security fears
Green groups say $130bn merger signals lack of choice for farmers who need more seed diversity to adapt to changing climate
Five ways agri-businesses can boost the triple bottom line through sustainability
Johan Rockström is director at the Stockholm Resilience Centre and Izabella Koziell, is program director at the Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE) Research Program
PepsiCo's Martyn Seal: 'It's not in our interest to have unsustainable supply chains'
Sustainability Director for PepsiCo Europe Martyn Seal reveals the drinks giant is targeting nose-to-tail emissions reduction throughout its supply chain and mulling a 100 per cent renewables strategy
Major food brands join challenge to slash supply chain water use
Diageo, General Mills and Kellogg among the major corporates to join new Ceres-WWF AgWater Challenge
Monsanto: 'The only way to sequester carbon is through plants'
Monsanto's Mark Edge tells BusinessGreen how the controversial seed giant is working to curb the environmental impact of agricultural practices
ETI: Energy crops offering farmers income and productivity boost
Study suggests energy crops deliver increased profitability with minimal impact on food production
Agri firms launch global alliance to boost green farming
Industry-led Global Agri-Business Alliance aims to tackle food security, supply chain issues and sustainable agriculture
Monsanto's Climate Corporation to expand smart farming platform
Agriculture giant's high-tech farming subsidiary touts digital data tool as the 'Amazon.com of agriculture'
A switch to ecological farming will benefit health and environment - report
The world needs to move away from industrial agriculture to avoid ecological, social and human health crises, say scientists
Farming is 'single biggest cause' of worst air pollution in Europe
Nitrogen compounds from fertilisers and animal waste drifting over industrial regions is combining to form fine particulate pollution, report finds
COP21 needs to tackle the cow in the room
As COP21 turns its attention to agriculture, Molly Scott Cato argues much more needs to be done to support sustainable practices
Soil crisis escalates as third of arable land lost in 40 years, but could sewage hold the answer?
Major new study argues a return to using sewage as fertiliser may help tackle potentially catastrophic loss of soil nutrients
Bernard Matthews vows to become the UK's greenest farmer
Iconic company outlines investment plan to be energy independent by next year and carbon neutral by the end of the decade
Boeing aims to quit fossil fuel habit with tobacco-based jet fuel
Pilot project with South African Airways involving nicotine-free tobacco plant can lower emissions and preserve agrucultural jobs, company says
End to tax relief for anaerobic digestion puts £130m potential investment at risk
Industry hits out at Chancellor's plans to exclude technology from investment tax breaks, warning emerging sector will be hit hard
Organic cotton demand could result in shortage
With many farmers yet to go organic, demand may soon exceed supply