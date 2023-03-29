Advertising Producers Association

AdGreen: First full-year carbon audit of UK advertising underscores 'huge opportunity' to slash CO2

Marketing

CO2 generated from over 500 UK advertising projects calculated by AdGreen, as campaign urges advertisers, creative agencies, and production companies to go further and faster in tackling their climate impact

clock 29 March 2023 • 4 min read
