activism
'A moral imperative': Archbishop Tutu and Al Gore call for fossil fuel divestment
The veteran political campaigners drew parallels between the climate activism of young people like Greta Thunberg and anti-apartheid activism in the 1980s
The XR effect: How the investment sector is shifting cash towards low-carbon industries
As climate protestors head to The City, growing numbers of investors are flexing their financial muscle to address climate issues
Recolight CEO arrested in Extinction Rebellion protest
Nigel Harvey, boss at recycling compliance operator Recolight, arrested in bid to highlight scale of climate emergency