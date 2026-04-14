Register now for Sustainable, Talks: The future of corporate energy sourcing

REGISTER NOW: Wednesday 6 May at 1pm - Exploring energy demand growth, policy shifts and evolving Scope 2

clock • 2 min read
Register now for Sustainable, Talks: The future of corporate energy sourcing

Electricity markets are entering a period of structural change. Rapid demand growth driven by electrification and wider economic trends, combined with ongoing price volatility and geopolitical pressures, is reshaping how organisations source energy. At the same time, evolving guidance from the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is set to increase scrutiny on Scope 2 emissions and corporate energy claims.

Together, these forces are accelerating a shift in corporate energy sourcing, from a compliance-driven activity to a strategic priority focused on cost stability, resilience and long-term value.

BusinessGreen's upcoming Sustainable, Talks event - hosted in partnership with SE Advisory Services - will bring together several top industry experts to explore how organisations can respond to these changes, adapt their sourcing strategies and position themselves for the next phase of the energy transition.

 

 

SUSTAINABLE, TALKS SPEAKERS:  

Dr. Camille Louhichi, Strategic Adviser, Energy & Sustainability Management
Miguel Gil, Director, Renewable Energy and Carbon Advisory
Host: Michael Holder, Editor, BusinessGreen 

 

WHY ATTEND?  

The live, online discussion - which takes place on Wednesday 6 May at 1pm - will cover:

  • Why electricity demand is rising and how tightening supply is driving price volatility
  • How energy resilience is reshaping procurement priorities and accelerating the role of renewables
  • What evolving Scope 2 guidance means in practice, and how increased scrutiny will impact energy sourcing decisions
  • Why PPAs are becoming a core sourcing tool, including how to unlock opportunities in less mature European markets
  • How companies are joining forces through multi-buyer PPAs to source renewables in-country, at scale and cost-effectively
  • How organisations can navigate uncertainty and develop robust, future-proof sourcing strategies

Sign up to the event below understand how leading organisations are moving beyond compliance and turning energy sourcing into a source of resilience and competitive advantage.

Register now: 

 

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