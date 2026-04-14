Research organisation unveils five-year plan to support government’s ambition to begin development of UK's first prototype fusion energy plant from 2030
The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has today unveiled its fusion development strategy for the next five years, setting out plans to support the research, skills, and supply chain required to turn the...
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