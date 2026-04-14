Poll: Almost half of UK firms view climate scepticism as a financial and economic threat

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Majority of UK business leaders have changed how they promote planet-positive actions in response to net zero backlash, BSI finds

Climate sceptics in politics and the media are increasingly 'out of step' with the UK business community, the majority of which consider the backlash against net zero and a fracturing of the political...

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