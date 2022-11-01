Zoom in on Net Zero - with npower Business Solutions' Anthony Ainsworth

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: COO of npower Business Solutions and board member for E.ON UK chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray

Anthony Ainsworth is COO of npower Business Solutions and board member for E.ON UK.

Over the past two years, the energy giant has been integrating its npower Business Solutions and E.ON business to create a new standalone pillar which now serves around 60,000 customers and around 300,000 meter points in the UK.

Here, Ainsworth chats to BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray about soaring energy prices, the future trajectory of the global energy system, and the business opportunities for driving towards more efficient, low carbon energy technologies. Their discussion can be watched in full above.

This video interview is sponsored by npower Business Solutions.

