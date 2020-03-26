SDG Hub

MPs to probe progress on UK SDG Review
The government is due to submit a review to the UN on its progress against the Sustainable Development Goals in May, but MPs are worried government hasn't consulted effectively

BusinessGreen launches SDG Hub
Supported by BNP Paribas, the new BusinessGreen SDG Hub will provide in-depth analysis into how the Sustainable Development Goals are shaping long term corporate strategies

Could climate action unlock a decade of SDG delivery?
If the latest analysis of business reporting on the SDGs is anything to go by, action on climate change feels like a box some of us leave hanging around, never opening and unpacking it properly - but yet it contains the keys to unlocking progress on so...