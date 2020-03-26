SDG Hub
How SDG business strategies are already generating $233bn in revenue
Trucost analysis of 13 corporates suggests alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals is already generating returns and helping identify risks
Lead2030: Credit Suisse, KPMG and Deloitte among firms to back youth-led action on SDGs
New $500,000 initiative will find, fund and accelerate the most impactful youth-led solutions to help deliver Sustainable Development Goals
SDG5: Convincing London's women to join the cleantech sector
Karen Lawrence, commissioner on the London Sustainable Development Commission, reveals what's happening behind the scenes in the capital's tech scene to boost gender diversity
Climate-proofing the UK's infrastructure must be a government priority
National Infrastructure Commission chair Sir John Armitt writes exclusively for BusinessGreen on the critical importance of meeting SDG9
'Blind spot': IEA predicts spike in carbon pollution from plastics
Outcry over single-use plastics not enough to curb rocketing use of the material and rising CO2 emissions, IEA warns
Arup launches VR tool to design child-friendly cities
Virtual reality experience will give city planners a 'child's eye view' of urban environments
'The most essential ingredient for beer': Why Heineken is toasting its watershed strategy
Brewing giant has made SDG6 central to its water strategy, and is reaping the benefits as a result
How finance is mainstreaming renewable energy
Sebastien Soleille, head of energy transition at BNP Paribas, explains how a raft of different financial measures and are helping to rapidly build out clean energy worldwide
SDG9: Meet the firm re-imagining factories as forests
Carpet maker Interface is creating a new vision for how industry can operate in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal for sustainable infrastructure and innovation
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG17 - Partnerships for the Goals
The SDGs end with a commitment to 'strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development', but what role do businesses have to play?
Why organic farming can help feed the world sustainably
Meeting SDG2 is about more than just ramping up food production, says the Soil Association's Sarah Compson
'We are still not on track': UN warns lack of cash stalling progress on SDGs
Uneven economic growth, rising debt levels and falling direct foreign investment threatening UN's Sustainable Development vision
Does the UK need a minister for the SDGs?
Faith groups call on Theresa May to appoint a minister responsible for developing a plan for the UK to hit each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals
Equal opportunities: Five ways to devise and implement an SDG10 strategy
How can businesses develop a credible strategy for tackling a challenge as complex as reducing global inequalities?
Do businesses hold the key for sustainable cities? Three top tips for delivering on SDG11
Few of the Sustainable Development Goals are more challenging than SDG11's pursuit of truly sustainable cities, but businesses have a key role to play in driving progress
Make all UK aid 'nature positive' urges cross-party MP group
Almost 30 MPs and leading green groups launch People and Nature campaign arguing climate and environmental action is crucial to sustainable development
SABIC targets entire value chain with SDG-aligned strategy
Petrochemicals giant, which is majority owned by Saudi Arabia, unveils green targets as part of SDG-aligned sustainability roadmap
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Huge finance gap leaving millions without access to electricity and clean cooking, report warns
Research by Sustainable Energy for All initiative finds just a quarter of the required investment for universal electricity access is being delivered
Pearson targets SDG4 with $1.19bn sustainable loan
Education giant will be rewarded with lower interest rates if it can get more children studying
Hundreds of CEOs urge EU to deliver 'inclusive' climate and sustainability plan
Around 200 CEOs of major corporates call on newly-elected EU leaders to collaborate with business and society in driving climate action and pursuit of the SDGs
Accounting bodies call for urgent overhaul of corporate SDG reporting
'Without companies aligning their business models and operations with the SDGs - they simply won't be achieved' experts warn
'Little evidence of joined up thinking': How firms are missing out on the benefits of the UN sustainability agenda
Firms are failing to place the SDGs at the core of their strategies, despite sizeable benefits for addressing risk and innovation, PwC analysis suggests
UN Global Compact launches new initiative to spur decade of private sector progress towards the SDGs
SDG Ambition will be led by the UN Global Compact Local Networks, bringing together more than a 1,000 firms across 40 countries to drive progress towards the global goals
SDG3: The secret to a greener, healthier office
However large or small a company is, there are simple ways to cut its environmental impact and boost employee wellbeing, argues Claire McLoughlin from the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change
Tackling poverty: Six top tips for embedding SDG 1
Eradicating poverty may seem like one of the most daunting tasks set by the Sustainable Development Goals, but with these pointers from the experts businesses can help lead the way
'Long-term gains': Norway town set for SDG boost
Asker aims to be the first Norwegian town to incorporate UN Sustainable Development Goals into development plan - a move Moody's says will deliver long-term benefits
Green business figures to lead UK sustainable supply chain taskforce
Independent Global Resource Initiative group to address deforestation and negative impacts driven by demand for palm oil, soya, beef, and other key commodities
Educating for a sustainable economy: The role of business in delivering SDG 4
Climate change poses an education challenge for the global business community, argues CISL's Paul Begley
IKEA, Unilever, and BNP Paribas join business drive against inequality
Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition will launch at the G7 summit this weekend, warning inequalities around the world are economically-damaging
SDG12 Top Tips: How to embrace circular business models
Changing your business model from a linear take, make, dispose model can seem daunting, but there are concrete steps any business can take in pursuit of SDG12
Avengers, Assemble! Corporate giants join forces to promote action on the SDGs
Coca-Cola, Diageo, Unilever, Mars, Google among the members of 'Business Avengers' group set up by filmmaker Richard Curtis' green outfit
Thirsty work: Heineken aims to replenish 'Every Drop' of water it uses by 2030
Multinational brewer's 'Every Drop' strategy aims to replenish and treat all the water it uses to brew beer in water stressed regions by 2030
SDG1 Case Study: How Burberry is helping Afghan goat farmers cash in on cashmere
Despite its luxury cachet, many of Afghanistan's cashmere farmers still live in extreme poverty - Fashion giant Burberry has teamed up Oxfam and PUR Projet to try and change things for the better
Are rich countries dodging their promises under the UN Sustainable Development Goals?
Report suggests the world remains far off track to meeting the SDGs, with high income countries particularly failing to give budgetary backing to pledges
MUD Jeans aims to unzip market for circular denim
The Dutch denim company wants to take the most popular fashion product in the world - a pair of jeans - and make it in the most sustainable way possible
Poor company sustainability disclosure putting SDGs at risk, research suggests
Only a fraction of firms are reporting progress against the UN SDGs, making capital allocation difficult, analysis by world's biggest bond issuer PIMCO finds
Economic growth tied to consumption is 'overwhelming' the planet, UN warns
Progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals is 'in danger' of going backwards, warns the UN
DSM on the SDGs: 'We can't be successful in a world that fails'
The food supply giant has embraced five of the SDGs to drive its sustainability efforts, including SDG2's mission to eradicate hunger
UN: Climate crisis threatens sustainable development goals
Latest UN report on progress towards Sustainable Development Goals warns climate change is eroding the key pillars that drive global development
PwC: Business SDG reporting improving 'but still a long way to go'
More businesses are mentioning Sustainable Development Goals in annual reports, but concrete measures remain elusive, warns PwC
From modern slavery to AI fears, SDG8 demands a corporate response
Mike Scott explores how three leading firms from very different sectors are trying to deliver on the UN's goal of decent and sustainable work for all
How BNP Paribas plans to align its €399bn asset portfolio with a 2C world
BNP Paribas AM's global sustainability strategy provides a signal of how the economy could be set to evolve over the coming years
Investec AM unveils inaugural sustainability fund
New SDG-focused equity fund targeting three per cent outperformance
'There is loads of opportunity': Inside Tesco and WWF's quest for a sustainable shopping basket
In our latest SDG case study, BusinessGreen talks to Tesco about a four-year partnership the aims to halve environmental impact of a weekly shop - but 'without telling people what to eat'
'Path to net zero': Centrica sets goal to deliver 7GW of clean energy systems by 2030
As new partnership with BusinessGreen is confirmed, energy giant unveils sweeping new plan to support the SDGs, accelerate clean tech deployment, and develop a net zero emission strategy
NIC chief: New Cabinet must offer more than 'vague promises' for green infrastructure
Sir John Armitt calls for government to commit to spending 1.2 per cent of GDP every year on future-proofing UK infrastructure
Bloomberg, AXA, HSBC, Macquarie CEOs launch climate finance drive
Climate Finance Leadership Initiative will seek to raise private capital towards tackling climate change ahead of critical UN summit in September
Kellogg Company serves up new sustainability ambitions
Cereal giant has pledged to support a million smallholders by 2030, while continuing work towards its waste, energy, and GHG goals
Why confidence in ESG returns keeps on growing
New reports P reveal investors are turning to ESG products in search of 'improved long-term returns', but hurdles remain as the trend continues its march into the mainstream
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG5 - Gender Equality
BusinessGreen takes a look at the economic implications that will arise from the global push to 'achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls'
SDG7: Solar Aid illuminates Africa with two million light sales
EXCLUSIVE: Charity's social enterprise SunnyMoney has now sold two million solar lights across sub-Saharan Africa, bringing clean lighting to more than 10.5 million people
World Benchmarking Alliance: Aviva teams up with UN to boost business SDG engagement
New World Benchmarking Alliance will develop free benchmarks to rank companies' performance against Sustainable Development Goals
Bringing SDG3 to life: Inside AstraZeneca's healthy, clean energy drive
AstraZeneca is focusing on SDG3 through projects that target prevention of ill health, but its initiatives promise multiple co-benefits, including for the environment
Report: Top corporates embrace ESG and SDG reporting
But annual update from World Business Council for Sustainable Development warns governments and regulators are still not doing enough to standardised green reporting
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG2 - Zero Hunger
Our at a glance guide to the SDGs continues with SDG2 and the pledge to 'end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture'
How water companies are taking up the SDG6 challenge
BNP Paribas' Simon Gates reveals how UK water companies and investors are working to tackle a water challenge that is bigger than many people realise
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
BusinessGreen explores how the pledge to 'build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation' will play out for the business community
Sustainable world, solid business
UN Environment's Erik Solheim reflects on how to reframe corporate social responsibility and the importance of the SDGs for the business community
Sustainable coffee: BNP Paribas and Neumann Kaffe brew up $25m loan facility
French bank establishes revolving loan facility to help support sustainable coffee farming and tackle poverty in 10 countries
Business groups and NGOs call for 'climate proof' 1.5C EU budget
Business groups and NGOs call for 'climate proof' EU budget that aligns with Paris Agreement, as Council backs review of how to build 'net zero' emission economy
SDG9: How Air Liquide is harnessing hydrogen to help fuel an industrial revolution
French firm is banking big on hydrogen's potential to transform energy, transport, industry - and its own business - in pursuit of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
SDG10: Why should the business community care about carbon inequality?
When the 'House is on Fire' consumers are going to increasingly question business actions, argues Dario Kenner of Anglia Ruskin University
SDG12: How do we achieve a better future for all?
A more circular economy can help us hit SDG12 and many of the UN goals, argues Joss Bleriot from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation
For water companies, the work to meet SDG6 begins at home
Plugging leaks, cleaning rivers and setting tougher standards - water companies are already working on SDG6 ambitions, according to Water UK's Michael Roberts
SDG5: Our clean energy future needs women at the helm
Gender diversity should be at the beating heart of the low-carbon transition, argues RenewableUK's Alicia Green
Dying to eat: Polluting stoves put millions in danger
But there isn't a one size fits all solution to the clean cooking challenge, warns Ashden's new CEO Harriet Lamb
SSE unveils new sustainability targets tied to SDGs
Cutting carbon intensity of its power, championing living wages, and building out EV infrastructure will all support Sustainable Development Goals, says energy giant
Study: Fear of breaching competition law stifling sustainability efforts
EXCLUSIVE: Competition law is having a 'chilling effect' on sustainability projects in the agriculture supply chain, Fairtrade Foundation warns
SDG10: Inside Mastercard's strategy to improve equality through access to digital services
From paying school fees to proving identities, Mastercard is exploring how digital payments and online services can make the world a more equal place
Ending hunger: Five top tips for firms working on SDG2
BusinessGreen explores some smart strategies for taking on one of the most complex Sustainable Development Goals
Global bodies seek better corporate reporting guidelines for SDGs
Corporate reporting bodies including CDP and Climate Disclosure Standards Board set out plans to improve links between SDGs and company financial performance
SDG10: Green must be fair - or it will fail
Without tackling inequality, achieving the rest of the Sustainable Development Coals will be almost impossible, argues Ben Martin at the Green Economy Coalition
SDG7: Behind the scenes of an energy efficiency giant
Danish engineering firm Danfoss is working to save energy at every level of its business
SDG14: How to develop a cleaner ocean strategy
From nurturing ocean carbon sinks to encouraging marine clean tech, there are steps all businesses can take to accelerate progress towards SDG14
SDG11: How granular data is helping to tackle the air pollution crisis
US air sensor pioneer is working with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to ensure action to tackle air pollution - and deliver on SDG11 - is properly targeted
Report: Cut food waste to feed restaurant profits
New research suggests restaurants can save £7 for every £1 invested in cutting food waste
Why green buildings make for better investments
Investing in greener buildings and offices delivers significant financial, environmental and wellbeing returns, argues BNP Paribas Real Estate UK CEO Andy Martin
We must put people at the heart of sustainable development
Nesta Challenge's Constance Agyeman makes the case for human centred design to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals
Three ways to raise $30tr for sustainable development
The UN SDG agenda has a large funding gap which needs filling - Christian Jahn and Susann Tischendorf of the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN) set out three solutions
SDG 1: The inside story of the World Bank's first IDA bond
The World Bank's International Development Association issued its first bond in April 2018 - and investors jumped at the chance to support its poverty-fighting programme
SDG 11: Why private investment must step up to deliver green, resilient cities
More leadership from the private sector is needed to spur action towards delivering sustainable cities by 2030, argues GlobeScan's Stacy Rowland
'Urgency cannot be ignored': UK businesses call for 'clear plan' to achieve SDGs
CBI and International Chamber of Commerce join forces to step up calls for new investment and policies to deliver on SDGs and tackle climate change
BNP Paribas launches voluntary climate offsetting platform
ClimateSeed goes live with 19 project developers promoting and selling carbon credits
SDG6: Top tips for delivering a sustainable water strategy
Water risks present a complex and escalating challenge for businesses, but there are best practices for supporting SDG6 and its vision of clean and sustainable water supplies for all
Michael Gove calls on business community to crack down on food waste
Environment Secretary calls on food, retail, and hospitality firms to commit to new food waste targets, as government awards first trance of food redistribution funding
S&P: More private capital needed to finance UN Sustainable Development Goals
Ratings agency says greater role needed for development banks in de-risking projects and mobilising private investment for meeting the SDGs
'Wake-up call': Europe off track on all Sustainable Development Goals, report warns
UN-backed assessment urges incoming EU Commission to place the SDG agenda front and centre of its policies and investment strategies
Good Life Goals: How can individuals engage with the UN Sustainable Development Goals?
A new set of 'Good Life Goals' aim to link the SDGs with tangible, individual actions to promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles worldwide
SDG7: World falling short on global clean energy goals
Sustained efforts are needed to deploy more renewables and improve electricity access for world's poorest, progress report warns
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG15 - Life on Land
How will the global pledge to 'protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems' shape the global economy?
What Paul Polman did next: Former Unilever CEO to lead new sustainability foundation
Paul Polman confirms plans for new organisation called Imagine which will focus on combating climate change and poverty
Engineering route map charts course to Sustainable Development Goals
A newly launched guide aims to help engineering professionals align their work with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Does the UK need a Minister for Hunger? MPs slam government 'failure' on SDG2
MPs claim there is a 'doughnut shaped hole' in government work on SDG2 to tackle hunger and food security
'Increasing maturity': PwC poll highlights growth of ESG and sustainable investing
Global survey of 145 private equity houses finds environmental, climate and sustainability issues increasingly key for investors
SDG 8: Top Tips for delivering green employment and economic growth
The breadth of SDG8's pursuit of sustainable economic growth presents businesses with a major challenge
Survey: Leading companies embrace SDGs as 'strategic north star'
New poll reveals over 70 per cent of leading green corporates are either using the SDGs or intend to use them to set targets
Hermes, UBS and Federated launch SDG engagement high yield funds
New SDG-focused product to be launched 2 October
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs
Fairtrade product sales hit record €8.5bn worldwide
Global sales of Fairtrade products rose eight per cent in 2017, generating premiums of €178m for farmer and worker organisations, annual report reveals
M&S launches reusable 'eco-bag' to tackle plastic waste and poverty
New bag made from plastic waste collected and recycled in Haiti and the Philippines is available to buy in M&S stores from today at £1.30
How Tetra Pak repackaged its green programme to put the SDGs front and centre
'It's about working towards a direction that is commonly agreed,' says Mario Abreu, head of sustainability at the delivery giant
Businesses urged to contribute to UK SDG review
Government officially launches Voluntary National Review and calls for submissions on SDG progress
SDG8: Forget GDP growth - greater economic democracy is the main ingredient for a sustainable net zero world
To fulfil the spirit of the SDGs we must give workers a say in economic decision-making, argues the New Economics Foundation's Fernanda Balata
Plugging the water investment shortfall
To deliver on SDG6 a significant uptick in water infrastructure investment is urgently needed, argues Alex Money, and private businesses could hold the key
Did you hear the one about the Big Banks?
BNP Paribas' Bob Hawley reveals the work BNP Paribas is doing to address SDG1, the target to end poverty
Poverty is not an inevitability in Yemen, Ethiopia or Britain
But business needs to think more carefully about their operations to drive real change, argues Oxfam's Matthew Spencer
We're falling short on SDG7, but we can fix it
Jeremy Leggett surveys global progress against SDG7, and considers what must happen to deliver on the targets by 2030
'Opportunity to reflect': Rory Stewart unveils UK review of SDG progress
Wide-ranging report comes amid concerns the UK is not doing enough to progress the global Sustainable Development Goals
SDG5: Rice as a path to prosperity for women in Senegal
BNP Paribas is supporting a UN Women project in Senegal that aims to help female rice growers scale their businesses
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG7 - Affordable and Clean Energy
BusinessGreen assesses the business implications of the pledge to 'ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all'
'Everybody wins in the long term': 130 banks worth $47tr to align with Paris Agreement
More than 130 major banks holding assets of $47tr pledge to align strategies with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals
SDG3: How to build a healthy business
Five lessons for businesses looking to embed SDG3 into their operations
SDG4: How Arm reaches for partnerships to boost education
The inside story of how the microchip maker prioritises teamwork to drive access to educational tools around the world
Air-cleaning advertising boards pop up at Marylebone Station
Technology designed by atmospheric chemists fitted at station to highlight UN Sustainable Development Goals on cities and communities
'Falling far short': SEforAll warns global energy goals for 2030 slipping out of reach
Annual investment is at least $20bn short of what is needed to hit target for universal and sustainable electricity access by 2030
MPs to probe progress on UK SDG Review
The government is due to submit a review to the UN on its progress against the Sustainable Development Goals in May, but MPs are worried government hasn't consulted effectively
Enel targets clean energy and climate action with €2.5bn SDG-linked bond
Italian gas and power giant places its first bond on the European market linked to two of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Arup pledges $3m to aid city climate planning through C40 partnership
Professional services firm renews partnership with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group for another three years
Paul Polman: Business chiefs must 'reinvent capitalism' to thrive in 21st century
Polman calls capitalism 'damaged ideology' and urges private sector to spearhead progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals
There is nothing a father wants less than to recognise the nurses at children's A&E - It's time for real action to tackle air pollution
UNICEF's Alastair Harper issues a heartfelt plea for bolder action to tackle air pollution
How to change the world in 4,000 days
The Global Goals are supposed to be the sustainability framework to end all frameworks, yet the world only has about a decade left to achieve them. What will it take?
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG14 - Life Below Water
How will the pledge to 'conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development' impact the global business community?
SDG9: Top tips for driving sustainable industrialisation
All businesses have a role to play in delivering SDG9, but what steps should they take to aid the development of more sustainable industries
UN should 'think like IndieGoGo' to meet SDGs
Crowdfunding could help the United Nations finance its goals for sustainable development, researchers suggest
Modern energy for all: Five tips for keeping SDG7 business strategies on track
In the latest addition to the BusinessGreen SDG Hub, we explore how businesses can help deliver on SDG7 and ensure universal and sustainable energy for all
BusinessGreen launches SDG Hub
Supported by BNP Paribas, the new BusinessGreen SDG Hub will provide in-depth analysis into how the Sustainable Development Goals are shaping long term corporate strategies
Unilever on the SDGs: 'The cost of not acting is becoming higher than the cost of action'
Jeff Seabright, Chief Sustainability Officer at Unilever, explains how the company has integrated the SDGs into its strategy and why the global financial system need urgent reform
How can businesses turn SDG aspirations into tangible strategies?
Tangible business actions built around the SDGs remain few and far between, but a new best practice guide is hoping to change that
Could climate action unlock a decade of SDG delivery?
If the latest analysis of business reporting on the SDGs is anything to go by, action on climate change feels like a box some of us leave hanging around, never opening and unpacking it properly - but yet it contains the keys to unlocking progress on so...