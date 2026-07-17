What does a climate-resilient stadium look like?

clock • 5 min read
The AT&T Stadium in Texas hosted nine matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 | Credit: Blake Marvin
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The AT&T Stadium in Texas hosted nine matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 | Credit: Blake Marvin

Europe's sports and entertainment stadiums are not ready for the extreme climate conditions they will face, writes Alex Thomas from HKS Architects

Across Europe, expectations of what a stadium should be are beginning to expand. Venues are increasingly being asked to support year-round activity, contribute to regeneration and delivering value beyond...

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