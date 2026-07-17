What does a climate-resilient stadium look like?

Europe's sports and entertainment stadiums are not ready for the extreme climate conditions they will face, writes Alex Thomas from HKS Architects
Across Europe, expectations of what a stadium should be are beginning to expand. Venues are increasingly being asked to support year-round activity, contribute to regeneration and delivering value beyond...
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