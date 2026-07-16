The UK's warming climate shows action from businesses is urgently needed

Even if we invest in a more resilient country, we must also continue to take action to prevent even worse impacts of climate change, writes Bev Cornaby director of Corporate Leaders Group (CLG) UK
With the UK in the midst of its third heat wave this summer, the impacts of climate change are clear to see. But we still need more urgent action to address it. We are now in a record breaking year...
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