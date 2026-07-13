RESPs should plan not only for where energy demand will be in Britain, but for what demand can do, writes Ocean Fay from ADE: Demand
For decades, Britain's energy system has treated demand as little more than a passive consumer of electricity. Build more generation, reinforce the network, assume demand simply follows along. But there...
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