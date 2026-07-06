A 'just transition' cannot be delivered through rhetoric alone

clock • 5 min read
Credit: Dr Andrea E. Izquierdo
Image:

Credit: Dr Andrea E. Izquierdo

A just transition to net zero only becomes real when fairness is embedded in the rules that shape it, writes Dr Andrea E. Izquierdo from Argentina's CONICET-National University of Córdoba

The global push to decarbonise is driving a surge in demand for critical minerals, which power the batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage. Lithium sits at the centre of this shift, with...

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