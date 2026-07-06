Frugalpac ramps up paper bottle manufacturing capacity

Partnership with Siemens to enable manufacture of 14 million bottles a year, helping leading brands cut emissions and meet growing demand for more sustainable packaging
Sustainable packaging company Frugalpac has teamed up with engineering giant Siemens to develop a new high-speed machine to scale up production of its 100 per cent recycled paper bottles for the food and...
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