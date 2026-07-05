Survey: Two thirds of public concerned about climate change

Major More in Common survey reveals concern over climate impacts remains at high levels, while a majority want the government to develop more effective extreme heat plan
Despite the fracturing of the political consensus on the need for bolder climate action, a large majority of the public remain concerned about climate change and want to see fresh measures from government...
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