Survey: Two thirds of public concerned about climate change

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Survey: Two thirds of public concerned about climate change

Major More in Common survey reveals concern over climate impacts remains at high levels, while a majority want the government to develop more effective extreme heat plan

Despite the fracturing of the political consensus on the need for bolder climate action, a large majority of the public remain concerned about climate change and want to see fresh measures from government...

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