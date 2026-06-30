Why we wrote a musical about climate change

clock • 4 min read
Danielle Steers as Earth and Morgan Gregory as Humanity in the musical Hot Mess
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Danielle Steers as Earth and Morgan Gregory as Humanity in the musical Hot Mess

Hot Mess is our slightly bonkers contribution to the climate conversation - we hope the musical encourages people to think, feel, laugh, argue, or simply talk a little more openly about our relationship with the planet, explain award-winning writers Ellie Coote and Jack Godfrey

After a billion years of bad dates, Earth has finally found the one: Humanity. Sparks fly. Seeds are sown. Ground is broken. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe's most iconic...

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