Why we wrote a musical about climate change

Hot Mess is our slightly bonkers contribution to the climate conversation - we hope the musical encourages people to think, feel, laugh, argue, or simply talk a little more openly about our relationship with the planet, explain award-winning writers Ellie Coote and Jack Godfrey
After a billion years of bad dates, Earth has finally found the one: Humanity. Sparks fly. Seeds are sown. Ground is broken. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe's most iconic...
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