Is Britain set to fall short of its 2030 Clean Power target?

New analysis acknowledges the government is delivering 'profound transformation' across the energy system, but warns it is likely to miss out on its goal to deliver 95 per cent clean power by 2030
Will the government fall short of its clean power by 2030 target? And does it really matter if it does? Those are the questions posed by a new study published today, which argues the UK's energy system...
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