Commercial real estate investors are widening their lens to infrastructure, with energy in particular moving centre stage, writes Knight Frank's Ian Wood
Until now, the boundary between real estate and energy infrastructure, as distinct asset classes, was relatively clear. Property investors bought buildings and infrastructure funds-built power lines, utilities...
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