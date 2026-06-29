Good Energy: 'Practical' reforms could cut household bills by over £270 a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy Group - Credit: Good Energy
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Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy Group - Credit: Good Energy

Energy company challenges next Prime Minister to shield households from 'financial nightmare' of high bills and finally decouple electricity prices from gas

Good Energy has challenged the next Prime Minister to set out a "clear plan" for how Britain will move away from the era of high gas prices, in a new report that argues a series of "practical" reforms...

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