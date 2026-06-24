Levy reform will clear the path for electrification

As the UK faces yet another global energy crisis, a return to business as usual is unsustainable, writes techUK's Katie Davies
The UK's high electricity bills are a perennial threat to sustainable growth. As the Climate Change Committee (CCC) acknowledges, our electricity prices are the main barrier to achieving net zero by 2050....
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