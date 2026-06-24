Listed companies on track for 3.2C of warming, study warns

Report from WWF and CDP analyses decarbonisation rates of listed companies worldwide, revealing corporates remain on track to far exceed Paris Agreement targets
Corporate climate targets and decarbonisation efforts remain badly off track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to a major new report that warns listed companies are cutting emissions...
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