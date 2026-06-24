'Hold the course': CCC urges next PM to back net zero and 'focus on electrification'

Michael Holder
clock • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Climate Change Committee warns Keir Starmer's successor as Prime Minister that any weakening of current net zero policy risks undermining economy and investment

The next Prime Minister should "hold the course" of the government's net zero agenda while slashing energy bills for homes and businesses by accelerating the rollout of electric vehicles (EVs), heat pumps,...

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