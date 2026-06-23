AI is here to stay - we must make sure it has a net-benefit for society and the planet

We must choose how AI can be shaped and directed towards a positive future that makes our planet a better - not a worse - place to live, writes former UK Energy Minister Chris Skidmore
Two years ago at London Climate Week, I stood the stage at the Guildhall with Secretary John Kerry to launch the Climate Action Coalition. Our stated aim then was to focus on real world, real time, solutions...
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