AI is here to stay - we must make sure it has a net-benefit for society and the planet

clock • 6 min read

We must choose how AI can be shaped and directed towards a positive future that makes our planet a better - not a worse - place to live, writes former UK Energy Minister Chris Skidmore

Two years ago at London Climate Week, I stood the stage at the Guildhall with Secretary John Kerry to launch the Climate Action Coalition. Our stated aim then was to focus on real world, real time, solutions...

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