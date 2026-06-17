Study: EU oil and gas firms projected to cause at least $1.5tr in global climate damages

EXCLUSIVE: Global Witness study estimates societal costs of emissions from oil and gas production in the EU are continuing to increase
Carbon dioxide emissions from oil and gas firms headquartered in the EU are set to cause an estimated $1.5tr in global societal damages from climate impacts worldwide, according to a new analysis released...
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