The missing link in Britain's growth strategy: Lead the 'bio revolution' or fall behind

clock • 5 min read

The government has poured public money into the bioeconomy yet lets the resulting industries scale up overseas - which is why the new BioRevolution Coalition is calling for growth, jobs and investment to be captured at home, writes Jen Vanderhoven, CEO of the BBIA

For years, Britain has celebrated its ability to invent the future. After all we produce world-class science, we lead in research, and we create breakthroughs that attract global attention. Yet when...

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