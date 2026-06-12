'Record time': Octopus Energy wind turbine investment opportunity sells out in an hour

New project marketed through Octopus Energy's Collective platform, which allows people to invest in renewables for as little as £25
Octopus Energy's latest wind turbine investment opportunity sold out in just over an hour, marking the investment platform's fastest sell-out to date as interest in clean power continues to grow. The...
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