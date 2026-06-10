GHG Protocol accused of 'violating its own rules' in forest carbon removals row

Member of independent standards board publicly resigns, citing concerns over governance processes at the carbon accounting standards non-profit
A major row has erupted over plans to update forest carbon removal standards under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol), after a member of its independent standards board publicly accused the organisation...
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