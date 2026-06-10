Boardrooms around the world have a plan for what AI will deliver, yet few have accounted for what it will cost in carbon, writes Climate Impact Partners CEO Sheri Hickok
Most businesses deploying AI today are focused on the upside - the efficiency gains, the competitive advantage, the productivity unlock. What far fewer have modelled, is what that deployment is costing...
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