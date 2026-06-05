World Cup: Pubs to score five hours of free electricity when England and Scotland are playing

Octopus Energy launches 'Watt a Save' initiative for pubs showing home nations fixtures during this summer's World Cup
Octopus Energy has today provided a crucial assist to pubs showing England and Scotland games during this summer's World Cup by offering five hours of free electricity on the nights the home nations are...
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