World Cup: Pubs to score five hours of free electricity when England and Scotland are playing

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Octopus Energy launches 'Watt a Save' initiative for pubs showing home nations fixtures during this summer's World Cup

Octopus Energy has today provided a crucial assist to pubs showing England and Scotland games during this summer's World Cup by offering five hours of free electricity on the nights the home nations are...

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