Why sustainability pledges are only the beginning

clock • 3 min read

Firms often focus on targets and announcements - but emissions are reduced in procurement decisions, certification cycles, and supply chain negotiations, writes ABB's Gianluca Casanova

Every year, around World Environment Day, companies are used to publishing a round of climate commitments: net zero by 2040; carbon-neutral operations; scope 3 targets of 25, 30, 40 per cent. Those commitments...

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