Why sustainability pledges are only the beginning

Firms often focus on targets and announcements - but emissions are reduced in procurement decisions, certification cycles, and supply chain negotiations, writes ABB's Gianluca Casanova
Every year, around World Environment Day, companies are used to publishing a round of climate commitments: net zero by 2040; carbon-neutral operations; scope 3 targets of 25, 30, 40 per cent. Those commitments...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis