Unless we plan infrastructure around demand, and how it interacts with the grid, public charge points will remain far more expensive than charging at home, writes Andy Hackett from the Centre for Net Zero
As energy markets went into turmoil this spring, the electric vehicle (EV) market instantly experienced a pickup in interest. Following a record 2025 in global EV sales, according to last month's IEA forecast,...
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