UK climate tech firms have raised over $7bn since 2023

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
UK climate tech firms have raised over $7bn since 2023

Venture capitalists continue to build out climate tech portfolios, but exit routes remain elusive

UK climate tech start-ups have attracted over $7bn across more than 600 rounds since 2023, according to a new report from analyst firm Tracxn, which highlights how the sector is maturing as venture capitalists...

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