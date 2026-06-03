UK climate tech firms have raised over $7bn since 2023

Venture capitalists continue to build out climate tech portfolios, but exit routes remain elusive
UK climate tech start-ups have attracted over $7bn across more than 600 rounds since 2023, according to a new report from analyst firm Tracxn, which highlights how the sector is maturing as venture capitalists...
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